Off the News: Welcome return of open markets

Closed for several weeks due to COVID-19 restrictions, the reopening of the People’s Open Markets is a welcome sight. At the weekly markets — staged in various lots at city parks, park-n-ride areas and at municipal sites — fresh agricultural and aquacultural products are sold at discounted prices; and the city requires vendors to be authorized to accept SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits.

If you go, wear a mask and comply with physical distancing requirements. For more information: www.honolulu.gov/parks/program/people-s-open-market-program.html.

It’s National Voter Registration Day

With the high-stakes Nov. 3 general election quickly coming upon us, it’s good to have benchmark reminders to vote, such as today’s National Voter Registration Day.

The day calls on new and current voters to take a moment and check their registration. For instance, voters who move or change their mailing address or name must update their registration; election ballots cannot be forwarded to a different address. This is especially vital since Hawaii’s elections are now all vote-by-mail. Checking or updating your info can be done online, by mail or in person (see elections.hawaii.gov for details). Do it today.