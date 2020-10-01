Off the News: Trouble in another nursing home

It is deeply concerning that a coronavirus outbreak has been confirmed at a Liliha nursing home, sickening 21 residents and six staffers as of Wednesday. The cases at the 92-bed Liliha Healthcare Center were detected after an employee tested positive on Sept. 16. Isolation of infected residents is occurring, and about 15 residents have been moved off-site out of an abundance of caution.

Knowing how quickly COVID can spread in settings like nursing homes, such vigilance is imperative — and actions must be redoubled to ensure that all (disinfected) hands are on deck to contain this outbreak.