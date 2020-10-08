Letters: Double-check ballot before mailing it in; Mother Nature gets back at those who doubt her; HPD should fight crime, not set up speed traps

I have seen too many people complaining about mail-in voting, saying that if they make a mistake on their ballot their vote won’t be counted. It’s so easy to blame someone else if we make a mistake. Voting is much too important for this to be taken so lightly.

Your ballot is your responsibility. Read the instructions. Then read them again. If there is still something that you don’t understand, get clarification. There are countless resources available to you. You can go on the internet, call a help line, or even just ask someone.

Before you mark your ballot, use a piece of scrap paper to write down who you are going to choose in each category. Double-check it. Triple-check it before you mark your ballot.

Voting is a very important responsibility. Please vote. Carefully. Responsibly. Conscientiously.

Barbara Dittrich

Ewa Beach

Build TOD projects, with or without rail

The rail project was designed to spark transit-oriented development (TOD). Whether the train continues or stops at Middle Street or Iwilei is for the voters and politicians to figure out.

In the meantime, let the private sector start building the TOD high-rises for those with low and middle incomes. It takes years from the time you get the idea until a building is properly built and ready for occupancy.

We need the actually affordable housing now. Just do it.

Richard Gray

Liliha

Whole world laughing at America, Trump

“Saturday Night Live”’s premiere episode of the season had a parody of the presidential debate that was hysterically funny — and horrifying.

Goodness knows, we can all use a good laugh in these grim times. But the rest of the world is laughing at America now, especially our enemies.

They are laughing at how America’s president, instead of “making America great again” is making America (and himself) sicker than ever by his COVID-19 mishandling.

They are laughing at how America’s president is attacking our voting system, the very bedrock of democracy.

They are laughing at how America’s president is turning the “United States” into an oxymoron with his fomenting of divisiveness between Black and white, rich and poor, and more.

Do we want to remain a laughingstock of the world? On Nov. 3, we have a shot at removing the clown in the White House.

Lily Pu

Kailua

Mother Nature gets back at those who doubt her

President Donald Trump has repeatedly said COVID-19 will fade away or disappear. He knew otherwise. He knew the virus was worse than the flu and downplayed the severity because he didn’t want to cause panic, according to a Bob Woodward interview. He lied, like he’s done thousands of times.

Now he’s tested positive for the coronavirus. This is what happens when a person is not honest with himself or others. Karma has a way of balancing the universe.

More importantly, when Trump disrespects science, data, research and precautions against this disease, Mother Nature has her way of inflicting punishment. It’s called payback.

Am I sorry Trump tested positive? Am I sorry when someone turns their back to the ocean, gets hit by a wave and dragged across a coral reef?

No. Both got what they deserve. Respect Mother Nature.

Robert K. Soberano

Moiliili

Excellent work at UHM Theatre and Dance

I want to brag about our students and alumni at the University of Hawaii-Manoa’s Department of Theatre and Dance. Our students are diving into innovative digital production, performance and research. Our alumni are operating dance studios, hula halau, theater companies, dance companies and arts organizations.

They teach in community colleges, K-12 and private schools. They run fitness centers, direct and perform for local theaters, and create plays, books and choreography.

I’ve taught at UHM Dance for 26 years, and I couldn’t be more proud. We are moving forward with bold initiatives for increased technology, a deeper foundation as a Hawaiian place of learning, and environmental stewardship.

Misguided proposals by the UH president and Manoa provost to stop-out all dance degrees, and the M.A. and Ph.D. in theater, must never come to pass. Our vibrant arts community is part of what defines us, and our community is entwined with UHM Theatre and Dance.

Betsy Fisher

Hawaii Kai

HPD should fight crime, not set up speed traps

I never heard from anybody at the Honolulu Police Department after my home was burglarized and the report was filed. I’ve heard it’s because the department lacks the resources to follow up on nonviolent crimes.

Amazingly though, they do have the resources to set up speed traps in residential neighborhoods. I just drove by one on Kaneohe Bay Drive, a block from my house, while on my way home from the supermarket recently.

I want my police department doing real cop stuff like catching criminals, not surprising residents on their way home. Hey, Mayor Kirk Caldwell and Police Chief Susan Ballard! How about you reassign that cop to find the creeps who stole my stuff? That’s how I want my tax dollars spent.

William Leary

Kaneohe

Hawaii deserves praise for Census response rate

It’s a kakou thing!

I want to congratulate all of Hawaii for ranking within the Top 3 in total enumeration across the U.S.A. (“Hawaii, 11 other states report highest census response rate this year,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 3).

Wow! We stand at 99.9% of Hawaii’s total housing units having been enumerated by either self-response or field staff going door-to-door in our communities. Most important is that so many of you have been counted, which is just incredible.

This is no small feat with this historic pandemic; we were considered to be a hard-to-count community.

A big mahalo to you all!

Georgette Stevens

Waianae

