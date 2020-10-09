Off the News: Sound advice from Dr. Fauci

As Hawaii learns to live with the coronavirus, it’s great to have some top-notch support and advice.

In August, it was U.S. Surgeon Gen. Jerome Adams, who arrived along with some 60,000 federally funded test kits, spending several busy days here spreading the importance of the “3 Ws”: wearing masks, washing hands, and watching to keep a 6-foot distance in public.

On Wednesday, it was Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, livestreaming via Olelo with Hawaii Lt. Gov. Josh Green. Fauci reiterated Adams’ good advice, especially the value of masks: “There’s no doubt that that works. Wear a mask and try to avoid congregate settings.”