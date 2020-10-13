Off the News: More COVID-19 tests on the way

Perhaps lost in all the hoopla, and confusion, over Hawaii’s trans-Pacific pretravel testing program was this: Hawaii will get some 420,000 rapid antigen tests for COVID-19 from the federal government by year’s end.

These are the Abbot BINAXNOW tests that can show results in 15 minutes, and the state expects to get them in 27,000-kit allotments. The allocation won’t be used for visitors, but are earmarked here for long-term care facilities and public schools. The BINAXNOW’s relatively high false positivity rate would necessitate more-sensitive follow-up testing, but it still sounds useful. And due to high demand nationwide, Abbott is already sold out of these kits this year.