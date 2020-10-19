comscore Off the News: Dining with the Restaurant Card | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Dining with the Restaurant Card

The Hawaii Restaurant Card, a $500 prepaid dining debit card, is turning up in the mailboxes of some 116,000 residents who secured unemployment insurance benefits in September. While recipients can use the card as payment at local restaurants, bakeries and catering services, why not aim to further the reach of culinary aloha by parceling out spending at several eateries — and bringing along full-fare paying family and friends?

The card should be at a zero balance by Dec. 15 — when the $75 million program, underwritten by federal CARES Act funds, expires. To check eligibility, visit myrestaurantcard.hawaii.gov/login.

