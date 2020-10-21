State health officials report 14 coronavirus-related deaths, including 10 previously reported by Hawaii County

Hawaii Department of Health officials reported a total of 14 new coronavirus-related deaths, including 10 from Big Island nursing homes previously reported by the Hilo Medical Center.

The latest fatalities also include four on Oahu and bring the official statewide COVID-19 death toll to 203.

Health officials also reported 78 new coronavirus infections bringing the totals since the start of the pandemic to 14,233 cases. As the result of updated information, one case from Hawaii island was removed from the state’s counts, health officials said.

The Health Department’s official state death toll includes 156 fatalities on Oahu, 28 on Hawaii island, 18 on Maui, and one Kauai resident who died on the mainland. Hilo County officials have said that the Big Island’s COVID-19 death toll is now at 40, however state health officials now have yet to verify coronavirus as a factor in 12 of those Big Island deaths.

The U.S. coronavirus death toll is over 221,000 today.

As of today, 2,842 infections are considered active cases statewide, with a total of 11,188 patients now classified by health officials as “released from isolation,” or about 79% of those infected, according to the state’s official count. The category counts those infected people who have met the criteria for being released from isolation. Officials reported 33 new releases today.

Today’s new infection cases include 65 on Oahu, nine on Hawaii island, and four in Maui County. On Tuesday, state Health Department officials announced the first four confirmed COVID-19 cases on Lanai.

