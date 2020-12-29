Two Maui men drown while diving

Two male Maui residents in their 20s drowned while diving near Peahi Farms on Maui’s North Shore today, said the Maui Fire Department.

The two men became separated from a group of five while they were diving. Maui Fire Department was called to the scene where the fire fighters found all five individuals at the bottom of a 130-foot cliff, MFD said.

Two men were unresponsive. Engine 2 personnel descended the cliff and initiated CPR on the two unresponsive men. The two men were air lifted to the top off the cliff where EMS personnel were waiting and life saving efforts continued, MFD said.

One individual was declared dead at the scene, the second was transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center in critical condition and later died, MFD said.