Letters: Biden offers leadership divided nation needs; Police need training to avoid racial bias; Blangiardi should make Ko Olina open parking

Our new president, Joe Biden, faces many daunting challenges, including the pandemic and economic recovery, but we have reason to be hopeful that he will be successful.

As president-elect, he showed great restraint amid repeated claims from President Donald Trump that the election had been stolen. Rather than fueling the controversy with confronta- tional rebuttals, he trusted the courts and election officials to determine these charges were without merit. Yet, after the Jan. 6 assault on our Capitol, he didn’t hesitate to strongly condemn this action and those responsible.

In his inaugural address, President Biden’s calls for unity and showing respect for political opponents reflect an understanding that the process by which decisions are made matter just as much as the decisions themselves. Making the effort to reach consensus whenever possible is essential to healing the divisions in our country.

His words and actions so far reflect the kind of leadership we have been waiting for.

Stephen Lung

Kaimuki

To heal divisions, stop impeachment trial

In 1974, President Gerald Ford issued Proclamation 4311, which pardoned President Richard Nixon for any crimes which he may have committed while in office. Nixon was not impeached. He resigned prior to the House of Representatives taking up a vote on the impeachment resolution. Ford took this action in order to unify and heal the country. This probably cost him the presidency, but he did the right thing.

Today, we have a president who talks of healing and uniting the country, as all the while his fellow Democrats move forward with impeaching and trying a president who is no longer in office.

I don’t have confidence that President Joe Biden will do the right thing and call off the dogs.

Unfortunately for our country, the divisiveness will continue for four more years and beyond.

Bert Oshiro

Hawaii Kai

Justice demands that crimes be punished

There is a corollary between late 1945 and now. I don’t think there was much question back then of, “Do we charge the Nazis with crimes or do we give them a pass so we can heal?”

I rest my case.

Jim Killett

Lahaina

A new era dawns with wonder and hope

I felt like a little wide-eyed Disney bunny burrowing out of the forest leaf litter and blinking and peering around for the first time in four years in wonder and hope.

The dark, oppressive, evil orange cloud has been destroyed and blown out of the sky, hopefully never to return.

Honestly, it was the first time I can remember not yelling at the TV at yet another outrageous and cruel act perpetuated by the outgoing administration. My floodgates of emotions came flowing out and have not abated since the inauguration of the Biden-Harris team.

Let’s wish them well and godspeed.

Sid Chang

Punchbowl

Police need training to avoid racial bias

Following the events that occurred last year, including the deaths of people such as George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, racial tensions in the U.S. are at the highest point they’ve been in decades.

There has been serious discussion about the police and how they should be reformed to prevent violence to minorities. I believe the best way to change the attitudes and culture of the police force is to train them in a non- biased manner.

Adding bias screening to find potentially troublesome candidates, to training all officers about all nonviolent de-escalating methods, are just a few examples of how training could be improved. If the role of police officers can be redefined as a builder and protector of communities rather than an enforcer of the law, society will be improved for the better.

Evan Sakamoto

Kaneohe

Blangiardi should make Ko Olina open parking

Ko Olina management, after making the backroom deal with former Mayor Kirk Caldwell, has continued to choke off Hawaii’s public from using their public parking lots at the 100% level.

COVID-19 is being used as a shibai (smokescreen) to keep local residents from entering the public recreation coves at Ko Olina for almost one year.

In effect, Ko Olina keeps locals from mixing with their private hotel guests.

We are hoping our new mayor, Rick Blangiardi, will see what is going on and make a move to force Ko Olina management to reopen the public parking lots to allow access for local families to enjoy the calm beach area.

John and Rita Shockley

Makakilo

