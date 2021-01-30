CALENDAR

TODAY

BASKETBALL

Big West men: UC Irvine at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

PacWest men: Hawaii Hilo at Chaminade, 5 p.m., at McCabe Gymnasium.

PacWest women: Hawaii Hilo at Chami-nade, 2 p.m., at McCabe gym.

SUNDAY

BASKETBALL

PacWest men: Hawaii Hilo at Chaminade, 3 p.m., at McCabe gym.

PacWest women: Hawaii Hilo at Chaminade, noon, at McCabe gym.

FOOTBALL

College: Hula Bowl, 4:30 p.m., at Aloha Stadium.