Letters: Ed Case pretending on ‘bipartisanship’; Mayor should lead by example, wear a mask; TMT offers significant scientific, financial value

By being one of two Democrats to vote against the House version of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion rescue plan, on the grounds that it “abandons any pretense at bipartisanship,” U.S. Rep. Ed Case has abandoned the people of Hawaii.

Bipartisanship will not save us, as nearly half of the members of Congress have demonstrated that they are willing to align with white supremacists by supporting the delusion of fraudulent election results in order to retain their power.

Case must abandon the Blue Dog Coalition and his bipartisan aspirations. Instead, he must fight for the immediate resources that people desperately need. Now is the time for a new generation of leaders to step up — leaders who understand the urgency of this moment, and have the vision of Medicare for all, a livable wage and a Green New Deal. We need leaders who are willing to embrace the challenge of fighting for what is equitable for all of Hawaii.

Mackenzie Feldman

Executive director, Herbicide-Free Campus

Weary of listening to Donald Trump haters

You know “that guy” or “that gal” who got divorced and just won’t stop talking about their ex and how much they couldn’t stand them? You know how irritating that person eventually gets, right?

After a while you just walk the other way when you see them. Well, that’s what it’s like listening to the Donald Trump haters.

He’s gone! You won! Can we please move on? Don’t be “that guy.”

Mike Young

St. Louis Heights

Hundreds of volunteers make vaccinations work

I am so happy to live in my beautiful Hawaii, where I can escape the destructive, hatemongering rhetoric so characteristic of our times, especially on the mainland and especially in Congress, and focus on the positive.

As a semi-retired physician and academic, I have volunteered to help with the Pier 2 COVID-19 vaccine effort superbly orchestrated by Melinda Ashton, Shilpa Patel and many others.

I am one of hundreds of volunteers. My contribution is small relative to the gratification I feel in contributing to the solution, witnessing countless citizens get vaccinated, the friendly and helpful staff assisting them through the process, and the genuine feeling of aloha that I feel in the process.

Every citizen vaccinated is a step closer to defeating this COVID-19 virus. It’s just amazing to be a part of this history. I’m wondering how many of our public officials and legislators have volunteered to help with this effort. I also wonder how many of them have even broached this possibility in their mind.

David Easa

Manoa

Mayor should lead by example, wear a mask

I am writing to express my dismay about the prominent photo of the mayor on Page B4 of the Feb. 12 edition of the Star-Advertiser.

The headline read, “Banners remind public of COVID safety.” It looks as though the mayor is the one who needs a reminder. He is shown standing next to a banner reminding us to wash hands, keep our distance, and wear a mask — and he’s not wearing a mask!

How is this possibly justified?

I think the public deserves a written acknowledgement from him, expressing, “my bad,” or something along those lines. A picture is worth 1,000 words, and a leader needs to set a good example.

Pam Chambers

Kakaako

Admiral was retired when Ehime Maru lost

I was a historian at PACOM from 1993-2009. I wish Wendell Hosea had clarified Adm. Richard Macke’s role in the Ehime Maru tragedy to avoid embarrassment for anyone who has been fortunate enough to serve at the U.S. Pacific (now Indo-Pacific) Command (“Admirals share fault in Ehime Maru tragedy,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Feb. 12).

Macke was not on active duty in 2001; he had been forced to retire in November 1995 from his position as commander in chief, U.S. Pacific (now Indo-Pacific) Command. His role in the Ehime Maru tragedy was as the senior vice president, Pacific Rim operations for Wheat International Communications Corp., headquartered in Reston, Va.

Also of note: His military retirement pay was that of a two-, not four-star, officer after the Pentagon and the Clinton administration decided not to nominate him for that status/pay.

Laine Skiendiel

Mililani

TMT offers significant scientific, financial value

As Hawaiian navigators studied the heavens to discover Hawaii, great scientific, economic and cultural benefits will come from the Thirty Meter Telescope on Mauna Kea, Earth’s best site for this project. Other telescopes on the mountain have unveiled significant knowledge of our vast universe, employed locals and encouraged Hawaii students toward astronomy-related careers. Sharing use of Mauna Kea’s Keck Observatory, astronomer Andrea Ghez was awarded the 2020 Nobel Prize for physics.

TMT enjoyed popular public approval and legal clearances. With Hawaii’s economic malaise, over- dependence on tourism and anti- business reputation, we must not allow the indecisiveness of government leaders to cost us the opportunity of this $2.4 billion project, the single most significant scientific and financially sustainable venture that will employ more 500 workers.

John Nakao

Ala Moana

