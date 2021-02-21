CALENDAR

TODAY

BASKETBALL

PacWest men: Chaminade at Hawaii Hilo, 3 p.m., at UHH gym.

PacWest women: Chaminade at Hawaii Hilo, noon, at UHH gym.

GOLF

College men and women: Pearl Hawaii Collegiate Classic, all day, at Pearl Country Club.



MONDAY

No local sporting events scheduled.

SOCCER

PACWEST MEN

Saturday, At Saint Louis Field

Hawaii Pacific 1, Chaminade 0, 2OT

Goal scorer—HPU: Austin Stafford.

PACWEST WOMEN

Saturday, At Saint Louis Field

Chaminade 2, Hawaii Pacific 1

Goal scorer—CU: Randi Fontes, Jenna McClean. HPU: Brittny Ihara.