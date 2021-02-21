CALENDAR
TODAY
BASKETBALL
PacWest men: Chaminade at Hawaii Hilo, 3 p.m., at UHH gym.
PacWest women: Chaminade at Hawaii Hilo, noon, at UHH gym.
GOLF
College men and women: Pearl Hawaii Collegiate Classic, all day, at Pearl Country Club.
MONDAY
No local sporting events scheduled.
SOCCER
PACWEST MEN
Saturday, At Saint Louis Field
Hawaii Pacific 1, Chaminade 0, 2OT
Goal scorer—HPU: Austin Stafford.
PACWEST WOMEN
Saturday, At Saint Louis Field
Chaminade 2, Hawaii Pacific 1
Goal scorer—CU: Randi Fontes, Jenna McClean. HPU: Brittny Ihara.
