TODAY
BASEBALL 
Big West: Long Beach State at Hawaii (DH), 1:05 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium 
PacWest: Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii Hilo (DH), time TBA, at Hilo. 
SOFTBALL 
Big West: UC Santa Barbara at Hawaii (DH), 2 p.m., at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium 
PacWest: Chaminade at Hawaii Hilo (DH), noon, at Walter Victor Complex. 
VOLLEYBALL 
PacWest women: Hawaii Pacific vs. Chaminade, 10 a.m.; Hawaii Hilo vs. Chaminade, 2:30 p.m.; Hawaii Hilo at Hawaii Pacific, 7 p.m.; matches at The Shark Tank. 

SUNDAY
BASEBALL 
Big West: Long Beach State at Hawaii, 1:05 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium 
PacWest: Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii Hilo (DH), time TBA, at Hilo. 
SOFTBALL 
PacWest: Chaminade at Hawaii Hilo (DH), noon, at Walter Victor Complex. 
VOLLEYBALL 
PacWest women: Hawaii Hilo vs. Chaminade, 10 a.m.; Hawaii Hilo at Hawaii Pacific, 2:30 p.m.; Chaminade at Hawaii Pacific, 7 p.m.; matches at The Shark Tank. 

