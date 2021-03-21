CALENDAR
TODAY
BASEBALL
Big West: Long Beach State at Hawaii, 1:05 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium
PacWest: Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii Hilo (DH), time TBA, at Hilo.
SOFTBALL
PacWest: Chaminade at Hawaii Hilo (DH), noon, at Walter Victor Complex.
VOLLEYBALL
PacWest women: Hawaii Hilo vs. Chaminade, 10 a.m.; Hawaii Hilo at Hawaii Pacific, 2:30 p.m.; Chaminade at Hawaii Pacific, 7 p.m.; matches at The Shark Tank.
MONDAY
GOLF
College women: Anuenue Spring Break Classic, all day, at Kapalua Bay Course.
TENNIS
Big West men: UC Riverside at Hawaii, 3 p.m., at UH Tennis complex.
VOLLEYBALL
PACWEST
College Women
Hawaii Pacific def. Chaminade 25-20, 18-25, 21-25, 25-23, 15-13
Hawaii Hilo def. Chaminade 25-18, 29-27, 19-25, 25-27, 15-8
ILH Varsity
Boys
Iolani def. Hawaii Baptist 25-22, 25-19
Kamehameha def. Maryknoll 25-16, 25-18
Island Pacific def. Christian Academy 25-18, 26-24
Punahou def. Mid-Pacific 25-17, 24-26, 25-10
Junior Varsity Boys
Iolani def Hawaii Baptist 25-21, 25-13
Punahou def. Mid-Pacific 25-18, 25-12
Varsity Girls
Kamehameha def. Le Jardin 25-19, 25-21
Island Pacific def. Christian Academy 25-11, 25-16
Punahou def. Mid-Pacific 25-18, 25-21
Junior Varsity Girls
Punahou def. Mid-Pacific 25-10, 25-16
SOFTBALL
PACWEST
Hawaii Hilo 2, Chaminade 1
Hawaii Hilo 7, Chaminade 0
