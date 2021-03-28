CALENDAR
TODAY
BASEBALL
PacWest: Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii Hilo (DH), time TBA, at Hilo.
MONDAY
No local sporting events scheduled
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
BIG WEST WOMEN
Saturday
At San Luis Obispo, Calif.
Hawai’i 4, CSU Bakersfield 1
1. Brooke Van Sickle/Amber Igiede (UH) def. Emily Hansen/Hana Makonova (CSUB) 21-14, 21-132. Cameron Solberg/Milica Vukobrat (CSUB) def. Harlee Kekauoha/Lea Kruse (UH) 21-11, 14-21, 15-113. Jaime Santer/Pani Napoleon (UH) def. Anna Unke/Brooke Boiseau (CSUB) 21-6, 21-94. Kaylee Glagau/Ilihia Huddleston (UH) def. Alaina Gendale/Hayley McCluskey (CSUB) 21-16, 21-85. Sofia Russo/Anna Maidment (UH) def. Ja-zleigh Ortiz/Leisa Elisaia (CSUB) 21-5, 18-21, 15-6
Long Beach State 3, Hawai’i 2
1. Tyler Spriggs/Mari Molina (LBSU) def. Van Sickle/Igiede (UH) 16-21, 22-20, 18-162. Santer/Napoleon (UH) def. Nicci Reink-ing/Katie Kennedy (LBSU) 14-21, 21-17, 15-103. Kenzie Holtz/Makenzie Griffin (LBSU) def. Kekauoha/Kruse (UH) 21-15, 25-234. Glagau/Huddleston (UH) def. Alice Pratesi/Skyler Germann (LBSU) 21-19, 21-145. Jillian Rodriguez/Emily Mattoon (LBSU) def. Riley Wagoner/Kylin Loker (UH) 21-18, 21-13
Cal Poly 3, Hawai’i 2
1. Macy Gordon/Emily Sonny (CP) def. Ig-iede/Van Sickle (UH) 21-14, 21-192. Napoleon/Santer (UH) def. Jayelin Lom-bard/Amy Ozee (CP) 24-22, 21-163. Mariah Whalen/Tia Miric (CP) def. Glagau/Huddleston (UH) 21-11, 21-184. Kekauoha/Loker (UH) def. Sam Strah/Ele-onore Johansen (CP) 21-12, 22-205. Josie Ulrich/Vanessa Roscoe (CP) def. Russo/Maidment (UH) 21-17, 21-19
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.