Letters: Locals, not tourists, cause of parks damage; Hold Blangiardi to account for actions; Vaccination went well for concerned senior

Can I request clarification of exactly who is perceived as abusing our parks (“State parks seek input to update 5-year recreational plan,” Star-Advertiser, April 6)?

The story starts with a description of locals “drawn by the absence of tourists” but then turns to focus on the new tourism rebound.

While not explicitly stated, the implication is that the direct abuse of these lands is by tourists, which I find doubtful. Tourists may be swimming with dolphins, but I doubt they are “driving all over the beach” with their rental cars or leaving “tons of trash” and “feces” in these remote parts of the islands.

Anyone who has visited these locations in person can recognize who the real culprits are. Dig deeper through shallow sand and you’ll see that the trash, tires, appliances and burnt-out cars that litter our roadways and parks across the island, from Kapaa to Kalaeloa to Waianae, are not from tourists, but rather our own island residents.

It’s easy to point a finger at outsiders. It’s harder to look at ourselves and realize that the problem is from within.

Mark Ayers

Kailua

Hold Blangiardi to account for actions

Honolulu’s mayor, now in his seat of power, is a man to watch. Carefully.

Citizen due diligence must be ratcheted up.

As the cost of rail trends further upwards toward $12 billion and higher, Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s feet must be held to the fire of accountability.

Blangiardi is the man who promised not to raise property taxes to help pay for rail. He also is the man who promised to play by the rules regarding the pandemic.

Our job as citizens is not to make either a friend of the mayor or an enemy. Our job is to protect our interests, the public interest.

Give this mayor an inch and he is likely to take a mile. Time to ratchet up the pressure and send the mayor a clear message.

Jim Anthony

Kaneohe

Gun owners need ammo for practicing safe use

Rico Leffanta proposed an annual license to purchase ammunition for specific firearms (“Register ammunition along with firearms,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, April 5). This is ridiculous and an abuse of government. After buying a car, does the owner need an additional license to buy gas for that particular car?

Gun owners go to the firing range for recreation and practice. Should the need arise to defend themselves or their loved ones, gun owners should only need to fire a single shot per aggressor. That is necessary for the safety of innocent bystanders. Why would Leffanta want less?

We should be glad legal gun owners actually practice. Why try to prevent that? What makes more sense to me is that the government should provide free ammunition to owners of legal guns, and those who don’t own guns should be charged an extra annual tax for solely depending on police for their personal safety and defense.

Russel Noguchi

Pearl City

Hawaii has negligible influence on climate

Despoiling scarce land with bird/bat-killing windmills, solar farms and dead batteries is the only climate crisis befalling Hawaii (“No sense of urgency about climate crisis,” Star- Advertiser, Letters, April 1).

Rain bombs that caused recent floods in Hawaii resulted from cold air aloft that destabilized the atmosphere. No climate crisis here. Hurricanes have always been steered by upper- level winds. No climate crisis here. Sea level has risen 280 feet since the last glacial age. No climate crisis here.

The Climate Crisis Office will open when there are no fossil fuels in Hawaii, brownouts are routine, the rail and elevators get stuck frequently, construction wanes, beaches and infrastructure cannot be maintained and tourists flee the islands, Meanwhile, Hawaii’s influence on Earth’s climate will remain negligible.

Ronald E. Hughes

Aiea

Vaccination went well for concerned senior

I am a 73-year-old senior who had been dreading going to the Blaisdell Center for my vaccine shot. I got it on April 5 at 11:20 a.m.

When I arrived, I believe there were at least 500 people already there, so I thought I would cancel and wait for herd immunity. But what else did I have to do that day?

So I thought I would just wait. I have never been so impressed with the efficiency and pleasantness of the staff there. I was there for one hour, and so many people were there before me.

If anyone is hesitant about going for the vaccine, I highly recommend Queen’s at Blaisdell.

Michael Ferguson

Kakaako

Vacation rental laws need to be enforced

Getting control of vacation rentals should be Step 1 in “right-sizing” our tourist industry. The city’s Department of Planning and Permitting (DPP) should go forward with that premise top of mind. We need real control. And after control, enforcement.

Is DPP up to the job? The FBI recently exposed rampant corruption in its ranks. How can the public expect better performance when up until now we have experienced an explosion of illegal rentals with little attempt to enforce the existing laws? If the laws were enforced, penalties exacted were reduced to amounts hardly designed to be a deterrence.

Perhaps under the new director, Dean Uchida, DPP can carefully craft the rules and then have the will and clout to actually enforce them.

Mollie Foti

Kailua

