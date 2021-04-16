Off the News: Don’t misuse COVID school funds

In a misguided move, state lawmakers are continuing to support House Bill 613, which would require public schools to use an unspecified amount of federal pandemic relief funds to prevent furloughs or layoffs of unionized classroom staff for two years. But with such job-related threats now off the table, this measure has the mark of an unseemly money grab that shortchanges students.
If the bill becomes law, schools officials warn, it could result in cutting off current use of funds for student support, internet connectivity for kids still off campus, as well as hinder other pandemic-related health and safety efforts.
