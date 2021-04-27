CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL

ILH: Saint Louis vs. Pac-Five, 3:30 p.m.,

at CORP; ‘Iolani vs. Kamehameha, 3:30 p.m., at Ala Wai; Mid-Pacific vs. Maryknoll, 3:30 p.m., at Goeas Field; Punahou vs. Damien, 6:30 p.m., at CORP.

GOLF

ILH: Varsity 1 Tournament #7, 7 a.m.,

at Pearl Country Club.

SAILING

ILH Varsity I: Dole Championship 1,

4 p.m., at Magic Island.

SOFTBALL

ILH Division II: Mid-Pacific vs. Maryknoll, 4 p.m., at Sand Island; Kamehameha vs. Damien, 4 p.m., at Ala Wai CP.

OIA Division I: Waianae at Leilehua,

3 p.m.; Kapolei Charter at Pearl City,

3 p.m.; Campbell at Roosevelt, 3 p.m.; Castle at Moanalua, 3 p.m.; Kaimuki at

Kailua, 3 p.m.; Kalani at Kaiser, 3 p.m.;

Kapolei at Mililani, 6:30 p.m.

OIA Division II: Waipahu at Radford,

3 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Division II boys: Le Jardin at Saint Louis, 6 p.m.

ILH Division II girls: Maryknoll at Hawaii Baptist, 6 p.m.; La Pietra at St. Andrew’s,

6 p.m.; Damien at Sacred Hearts, 6 p.m.

ILH Division III boys: Single Elimination Tournament—Island Pacific at Hawaiian Mission, 5 p.m.

ILH Division III girls: Single Elimination Tournament—Christian Academy

at Hawaiian Mission, 6:15 p.m.

OIA boys: Pearl City at Aiea, 5 p.m.; Kapolei at Waialua, 5 p.m.; Nanakuli at Campbell, 5 p.m.; Radford at Leilehua, 6 p.m.; Mililani at Waipahu, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

BASEBALL

OIA: Waianae at Leilehua, 3 p.m.; Pearl City at Aiea, 3 p.m.; Farrington at Kapolei,

3 p.m.; Roosevelt at Kaiser, 3 p.m.; Castle at Moanalua, 3 p.m.; Kalani at Kailua, 3 p.m.; Farrington at Kapolei, 3 p.m.; Waialua at Waipahu, 3 p.m.; Radford at Kaimuki,

3 p.m.; McKinley at Nanakuli, 3 p.m.; Mililani vs. Campbell, 6:30 p.m., at Hans L’Orange.

SAILING

ILH Varsity II and III: Holden Championship 2, 4 p.m., at Magic Island.

SOFTBALL

ILH Division I: Sacred Hearts vs. Maryknoll, 4 p.m., at Sand Island; Punahou vs.

‘Iolani, 4 p.m., at Ala Wai 2.

TRACK AND FIELD

ILH: field events at 3:30 p.m., running events at 3:45 p.m.; all at Punahou.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Division I boys: Single Elimination Tournament—Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m.; Maryknoll at Hawaii Baptist, 6:30 p.m.

ILH Division I girls: Single Elimination Tournament—Le Jardin at Mid-Pacific,

5 p.m.

OIA boys: Farrington at Kailua, 5 p.m.;

Kalaheo at Kahuku, 5 p.m.; Castle at Kaiser, 5 p.m.; Roosevelt at Moanalua, 6 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College Men

NVA/AVCA Div. I-II Top 15 Coaches Poll

Week 14 poll

Record Pts Prv

1. Hawaii (10) 15-1 220 1

2. BYU (5) 19-3 215 2

3. UC Santa Barbara 15-4 189 3

4. Lewis 20-2 181 4

5. Pepperdine 13-6 168 5

6. UCLA 15-6 144 6

T-7. Long Beach State 7-5 124 7

T-7. Penn State 21-3 124 8

9. Grand Canyon 9-11 96 9

10. Loyola Chicago 15-6 89 10

11. UC San Diego 5-13 75 14

12. George Mason 15-7 56 13

13. McKendree 11-6 41 12

14. NJIT 13-6 40 11

15. Ball State 12-8 20 15

Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: UC Irvine 13, CSUN 4.