CALENDAR
TODAY
BASEBALL
ILH: Saint Louis vs. Pac-Five, 3:30 p.m.,
at CORP; ‘Iolani vs. Kamehameha, 3:30 p.m., at Ala Wai; Mid-Pacific vs. Maryknoll, 3:30 p.m., at Goeas Field; Punahou vs. Damien, 6:30 p.m., at CORP.
GOLF
ILH: Varsity 1 Tournament #7, 7 a.m.,
at Pearl Country Club.
SAILING
ILH Varsity I: Dole Championship 1,
4 p.m., at Magic Island.
SOFTBALL
ILH Division II: Mid-Pacific vs. Maryknoll, 4 p.m., at Sand Island; Kamehameha vs. Damien, 4 p.m., at Ala Wai CP.
OIA Division I: Waianae at Leilehua,
3 p.m.; Kapolei Charter at Pearl City,
3 p.m.; Campbell at Roosevelt, 3 p.m.; Castle at Moanalua, 3 p.m.; Kaimuki at
Kailua, 3 p.m.; Kalani at Kaiser, 3 p.m.;
Kapolei at Mililani, 6:30 p.m.
OIA Division II: Waipahu at Radford,
3 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
ILH Division II boys: Le Jardin at Saint Louis, 6 p.m.
ILH Division II girls: Maryknoll at Hawaii Baptist, 6 p.m.; La Pietra at St. Andrew’s,
6 p.m.; Damien at Sacred Hearts, 6 p.m.
ILH Division III boys: Single Elimination Tournament—Island Pacific at Hawaiian Mission, 5 p.m.
ILH Division III girls: Single Elimination Tournament—Christian Academy
at Hawaiian Mission, 6:15 p.m.
OIA boys: Pearl City at Aiea, 5 p.m.; Kapolei at Waialua, 5 p.m.; Nanakuli at Campbell, 5 p.m.; Radford at Leilehua, 6 p.m.; Mililani at Waipahu, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
BASEBALL
OIA: Waianae at Leilehua, 3 p.m.; Pearl City at Aiea, 3 p.m.; Farrington at Kapolei,
3 p.m.; Roosevelt at Kaiser, 3 p.m.; Castle at Moanalua, 3 p.m.; Kalani at Kailua, 3 p.m.; Farrington at Kapolei, 3 p.m.; Waialua at Waipahu, 3 p.m.; Radford at Kaimuki,
3 p.m.; McKinley at Nanakuli, 3 p.m.; Mililani vs. Campbell, 6:30 p.m., at Hans L’Orange.
SAILING
ILH Varsity II and III: Holden Championship 2, 4 p.m., at Magic Island.
SOFTBALL
ILH Division I: Sacred Hearts vs. Maryknoll, 4 p.m., at Sand Island; Punahou vs.
‘Iolani, 4 p.m., at Ala Wai 2.
TRACK AND FIELD
ILH: field events at 3:30 p.m., running events at 3:45 p.m.; all at Punahou.
VOLLEYBALL
ILH Division I boys: Single Elimination Tournament—Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m.; Maryknoll at Hawaii Baptist, 6:30 p.m.
ILH Division I girls: Single Elimination Tournament—Le Jardin at Mid-Pacific,
5 p.m.
OIA boys: Farrington at Kailua, 5 p.m.;
Kalaheo at Kahuku, 5 p.m.; Castle at Kaiser, 5 p.m.; Roosevelt at Moanalua, 6 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College Men
NVA/AVCA Div. I-II Top 15 Coaches Poll
Week 14 poll
Record Pts Prv
1. Hawaii (10) 15-1 220 1
2. BYU (5) 19-3 215 2
3. UC Santa Barbara 15-4 189 3
4. Lewis 20-2 181 4
5. Pepperdine 13-6 168 5
6. UCLA 15-6 144 6
T-7. Long Beach State 7-5 124 7
T-7. Penn State 21-3 124 8
9. Grand Canyon 9-11 96 9
10. Loyola Chicago 15-6 89 10
11. UC San Diego 5-13 75 14
12. George Mason 15-7 56 13
13. McKendree 11-6 41 12
14. NJIT 13-6 40 11
15. Ball State 12-8 20 15
Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: UC Irvine 13, CSUN 4.
Sports
Scoreboard
CALENDAR
