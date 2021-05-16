CALENDAR
TODAY
No major sporting events scheduled
MONDAY
No major sporting events scheduled
SOFTBALL
OIA
Leilehua 12, Moanalua 3
Leilehua 212 111 4 — 12 13 0
Moanalua 000 210 0 — 3 7 4
W—X. Toviao Talo. L—K. Mashino.
Leading Hitters—Leil: T. Au 4 hits; L. Kepa 3 hits, 2 RBI; J. Nartatez 4 RBI; X. Toviao Talo 2 RBI. Moa: K. Mashino 3 hits.
Waianae 12, Kaimuki 0
Kaimuki 000 000 0 — 0 6 0
Waianae 630 003 x — 12 23 1
W—A. Napalapalai.
Leading Hitters—Wain: S. Lopes 3 hits; C. Dias 3 hits, 3 RBI; A. Carlos 3 hits; M. Keliiwaiwaiole 2 RBI.
Mililani 10, Kaiser 0
Kaiser 000 00 — 0 1 1
Mililani 420 31 —10 13 0
W—J. Baker. L—J. Gurr.
Leading Hitters—Mil: J. Okumura 3 hits; M. Abrazado 2 hits, RBI; K. Kila 2 hits, 3 RBI; K. Kochi 2 RBI.
Kapolei 10, Kalani 0
Kalani 000 00 — 0 1 1
Kapolei 313 3x —10 14 0
W—M. Ioane. L—C. Horita.
Leading Hitters—Kapo: J. Liana 3 hits; M. Ioane 3 hits, 3 RBI; A. Ramelb 2 hits, RBI; M. Moisa 2 RBI.
Campbell 11, Roosevelt 3
Campbell 101 053 1 — 11 13 1
Roosevelt 100 010 1 — 3 8 2
W—T. Irimata. L—S. Halsey.
Leading Hitters—Camp: P. Nakashima 3 hits, 3 RBI; C. Curran 3 hits; K. Kong 5 RBI. Roos: F. Kawamura 3 hits; K. Pitoy 2 RBI.
Waialua 12, Radford 9
Radford 012 030 3 — 9 10 8
Waialua 001 830 x — 12 6 1
W—M. Muniz. L—N. Akana.
Leading Hitters—Rad: R. Solano 2 hits; P. Brannon 3 hits, 2 RBI; N. Akana 3 hits, 3 RBI; T. Tiitii 3 RBI. Wail: A. Crowley 2 hits, 4 RBI; A. Quick 2 hits, 2 RBI.
Nanakuli 22, Kalaheo 6
Nanakuli 734 17 —22 17 4
Kalaheo 021 03 — 6 9 1
W—K. Deboma. L—N. Elisara. Leading Hitters—Nan: H. Flint 3 hits; L. Kahili 3 hits; M. Makaneole-Baligad 2 hits; T. Keohuhu 4 RBI; K. Deboma 2 RBI; A. Nihoa 2 RBI.
BASEBALL
OIA
Moanalua 6, Aiea 1
Aiea 000 000 1 — 1 7 2
Moanalua 000 501 x — 6 7 1
W—T. Hathaway. L—K. Asing
Leading Hitters—Aiea: D. Akiyama 3 hits; J. Cezar 2 hits. Moa: T. Hathaway 2 hits, RBI; L. Kimura 3 RBI.
Kaimuki 20, Nanakuli 8
Kaimuki 251 534 —20 16 4
Nanakuli 102 131 — 8 14 4
W—A. Tanioka. L—B. Balthazar. Leading Hitters—Kaim: K. Moananu 3 hits, 2 RBI; K. Chun 2 hits, 4 RBI; C. Takenaka 3 hits, 4 RBI; A. Tanioka 3 hits, 2 RBI. Nan: D. Kapaku 3 hits; D. Griffin 3 hits, 4 RBI; M. Nihoa 2 hits; H. Lee 2 hits.
Kapolei 2, Mililani 2
Kapolei 000 011 0 — 2 5 2
Mililani 001 100 0 — 2 5 2
Leading Hitters—Kapo: J. Lono 2 hits, RBI. Mil: J. Miranda 2 hits.
Campbell 2, Leilehua 1
Leilehua 100 000 0 — 1 3 0
Campbell 010 000 1 — 2 5 4
W—T. Stephens. L—T. Yukumoto Leading Hitters—Leil: N. Dela Cruz RBI. Camp: B. Chang RBI; I. Nagamine RBI.
Farrington 4, Kailua 2
Kailua 001 010 0 — 2 5 1
Farrington 310 000 x — 4 6 0
W—K. Keamo. L—M. Hanano.
Leading Hitters—Farr: K. Pilor 2 hits; K. Keamo 2 RBI.
Radford 12, McKinley 2
McKinley 101 00 — 2 2 4
Radford 340 05 —12 11 1
W—J. Stevens. L—N. Hattori-Crozier. Leading Hitters—Rad: G. Buchanan 3 hits, 4 RBI; A. Scarff 2 hits, 2 RBI; T. Tereschuk 2 hits.
Waialua 11, Kalaheo 0
Kalaheo 000 00 — 0 2 2
Waialua 360 2x —11 13 0
W—A. Miyataki. L—K. Kiaaina
Leading Hitters—Wail: C. Mezin 2 hits, 2 RBI; K. Lorenzo 2 hits, 2 RBI; A. Miyataki 2 hits, 2 RBI; G. Coyle 2 hits, RBI; S. Wirtz 2 hits.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.