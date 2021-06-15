Security camera footage shows exchange before Honolulu police shooting of Lindani Myeni

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Video footage from a surveillance camera at the home where a 29-year-old South African man was shot and killed by police following a fight with officers captures him entering the home and then quickly leaving while apologizing to the couple who called police.

The footage was reviewed by Honolulu police on the evening of the shooting, according to Lindani Myeni’s family ‘s attorney, James J. Bickerton.

Lindani Myeni died of multiple gunshot wounds April 14 after he was shot during a fight with police officers responding to a 911 call from a woman who said an unarmed Myeni walked into then out of the home she was staying in.

Footage from a Ring Home Security Camera packaged with previously unreleased body worn camera footage from responding Honolulu police officers was sent to media this morning by Bickerton, who is representing the family of Lindani Myeni in a wrongful death lawsuit against the officers, HPD and the city.

Bickerton has said Myeni believed the home he entered was the ISKCON Hawaii temple at nearby 51 Coelho Way.

In the video, Myeni, a husband, father and former professional rugby player is seen jogging to catch up with a couple entering the home at 91 Coelho Way in Nuuanu on the evening of April 14.

The video is captured from the door facing the semi circular driveway fronting the home.

It begins with the lights of two cars driving in, and then Da Ju “Dexter ” Wang is seen walking into the home with his wife, Shiying “Sabine ” Wang following shortly after.

Myeni is wearing a long-sleeved shirt, a face mask, and his umqhele, a Zulu warrior headband, and takes his shoes before entering the home.

Sabine Wang stops and looks at Myeni as he bends down to remove his shoes.

Myeni enters the home for a brief moment, prompting Sabine Wang to pretend to make a phone call to 911 operators, and Myeni is seen exiting the home and standing in front of the door as Sabine says, “Hello, someone just break in, breaking into my house … he’s in front of our door,” she says, as Myeni stands outside.

Dexter can be heard saying, “we have no temple.”

Sabine Wang then calls 911 for real and says “Lindon from South Africa” is at at their home. The operator asks if Myeni is armed, shouting at the couple or seems confused. Wang says no.

Myeni, looking confused, walks toward the door and asks the couple, “what’s wrong”

“Who are you?, shouts Sabine Wang.

“I’m sorry, I’m sorry, I’m sorry,” says Myeni. “I know you guys though. May I see your phone?”

Sabine Wang tells the 911 operator that Myeni tried to go outside.

Dexter Wang can be heard talking to the home’s owner, James H. Hall, saying he doesn’t know “what is going” on and that “he says his name is Lindon.”

Myeni is then seen walking out of the home. He puts his shoes on and walks toward his car.

He turns one final time toward the doorway and raises his hand while saying, “sorry.”

Dexter Wang, in a calm voice, tells Hall, “he apologized and he just left.”

Sabine Wang, sounding frightened, tells the 911 operator she is afraid to go outside.

“Yes I see, car is here. He’s still in the community. I think the police officer can stop him,” she says to the 911 operator.

The 911 operator asks Sabine Wang if she remembers what the car looks like. Sabine can be seen yelling to the driving police officers, “that’s him.”

The footage shows an officer engaging Myeni.

“Get on the ground, get on the ground, get on the ground now, get on the ground,, get on the ground now,” says one of the police officers, before Myeni punches him in the face.

“Who are you,” shouts Myeni, as he attacks. “Who are you?”

An officer is heard yelling , “taser, taser taser, taser.”

There is a struggle as the taser does not stop Myeni.

“Shoot him,” says an officer, before a single gunshot is fired.

“F—- you,” says another officer, before shooting “drop it.”

The final sound is three shots being fired as you see Myeni, who had sat on one of the officer’s chests, fall to the ground. After the shots, an officer yells “police” for the first time.