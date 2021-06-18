Off the News: For vaccinated, the prizes are rolling in

Go in for health, stay for the prizes. That notion paid off for two lucky, COVID-vaccinated residents: A Hilo woman winning 100,000 Hawaiian Airlines miles, and a Honolulu man scoring two round-trip tickets from Alaska Airlines.

They were the first two winners in weekly prize drawings this month, a state-coordinated effort to boost Hawaii’s vaccination rates. More folks immunized means a healthier community, which in turn will enable further openings of activities. From June 7 to Tuesday, noted one health care CEO, the state’s vaccination numbers increased by 38%, a 13,000-plus rise over the previous week. Let’s keep that going.

New laws look out for kupuna, disabled

Among the bills Gov. David Ige has signed so far are two pocketbook-related measures. One requires reporting of suspected financial exploitation — wrongful taking of money, property and assets — from senior citizens and vulnerable adults, and delays disbursements and transactions during investigations. Similar laws have been enacted in several states.

The other repeals an exemption that allowed employers to pay individuals with disabilities at rates below state’s minimum wage. The state Council on Developmental Disabilities has rightly noted that this discriminatory practice — established by Depression-era law — should be scrapped.