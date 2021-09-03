Off the News: Show aloha to contact tracers

It’s hard enough to build up an adequate army of contact tracers under normal outbreak circumstances, and the current surge certainly can’t be helping with that. But factor in the abusive reactions some of the tracers get from contacts, and it becomes a job that would be even harder to fill.

Now we have Health Director Libby Char and, most recently, Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami imploring people to please be nice. It’s sad to see the toxic environment poisoning even the laid-back Garden Island folks.

New turf, no fans at home opener

Following the University of Hawaii’s football season opener — a road loss to UCLA — the Rainbow Warriors will take on the Portland State on Saturday. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 concerns, fans will not be allowed to fill up the recently retrofitted Clarence T.C. Ching Athletic Complex on the UH-Manoa campus.

The team moved to the new home site this year, after being told Aloha Stadium would no longer be available for spectator events because of structural issues. When the Warriors conducted practice at complex last month, players were pleased with fresh turf conditions. Let’s hope that as the season continues, the 9,000-seat complex will open to the public.