Off the News: A staycation for workers who need one

Many COVID-19 frontline health care workers are toiling nearly nonstop while also trying to avoid getting sick themselves. In a fitting mahalo gesture, Hawaii’s hospitality industry, in partnership with the Healthcare Association of Hawaii and Laulima Data Alliance, is launching “Hotels for Healthcare Heroes” — a two-night respite staycation offer for nurses, doctors and clinical staff.

Slated to start Friday and continue through October, the program includes scores of hotels, which will pick up costs. A similar state-funded program, initiated in spring 2020, ended last fall as the state restarted stalled tourism with Hawaii Safe Travels.

Bringing back Weed and Seed

The Weed and Seed program in Chinatown and Kalihi- Palama appears to be working — at least the weed part.

Prosecuting Attorney Steven S. Alm reported that at least 74 people have been arrested since July, when the program was reinstated. Most were for drug-related offenses, and 24 were homeless.

Making the neighborhoods cleaner, safer and more inviting — the seed part — will take more time, probably years. But a committed, sustained effort by the city and local residents working together can have lasting results.