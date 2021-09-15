Off the News: Vaccinations low in Public Safety

In response to recent COVID-19 testing at the Oahu Community Correctional Center that turned up 110 positives out of 522 inmates tested, the state Department of Public Safety is now working to contain the infection cluster. In addition to protocols limiting inmate movement, the department offers COVID-19 vaccination to all inmates and encourages employees to get inoculated.

But with employees ranked as having the lowest shots-in-arms rates of any state department, it may be time for Gov. David Ige to follow Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s move to limit weekly testing in lieu of vaccination to workers securing medical and religious exceptions.

‘Travel Pono’ on Hawaiian Airlines

“Travel Pono” is Hawaiian Airlines’ five-minute overture urging visitors to keep safe and tread lightly on communities and environmental and cultural resources. And it is a message islanders have long needed tourists to hear.

The in-flight video also showcases some employees and their own connections to volunteerism and cultural practice, to inspire visitors to do the same. Let’s hope that other companies in the tourism industry find a way to deliver a similar invitation to new arrivals.