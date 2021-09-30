CALENDAR

TODAY

SOCCER

Big West women: Cal State Northridge vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m., at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

WATER POLO

ILH boys Division I: Mid-Pacific at Kamehameha, 6 p.m.

ILH boys Division II: Punahou at Kamehameha, 5 p.m.; Le Jardin at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH girls Division I: Punahou at ‘Iolani,

6 p.m.

ILH girls Division III: Christian Academy vs. Assets, 6 p.m., at Hanalani; La Pietra at Hawaiian Mission, 6 p.m.; Island Pacific at St. Andrew’s, 6:15 p.m.

FRIDAY

FOOTBALL

ILH: Saint Louis I-AA at ’Iolani, 3:15 p.m. Pac-Five vs. Damien, 5 p.m., Aloha Stadium; Kamehameha vs. Punahou, 7:30 p.m., Aloha Stadium.

SOCCER

College men: Western Washington vs. Hawaii Pacific, 7 p.m., at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

SOFTBALL

Makua Ali‘i

Wednesday

Hawaiians 9, Zen 8

Na Kahuna 19, P.H. Shipyard 12

Fat Katz 12, Go Deep 0

Spotsmen 19, Hikina 7

Bad Compnay 12, Makules 0

Aikane 19, Xpress 4

Firehouse 12, Waipio 11

Islanders 12, Lokahi 0

Hui Ohana 19, Golden Eagles 9

Action 16, Ho ‘o Ikaika 15

Yankees 15, Na Pueo 6

VOLLEYBALL

ILH

Junior varsity girls

Damien def. Le Jardin 25-16, 25-13

Punahou-Blue def. Mid-Pacific

25-11, 25-18

‘Iolani-Black def. Punahou-Gold

25-16, 19-25, 25-17