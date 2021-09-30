CALENDAR
TODAY
SOCCER
Big West women: Cal State Northridge vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m., at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.
WATER POLO
ILH boys Division I: Mid-Pacific at Kamehameha, 6 p.m.
ILH boys Division II: Punahou at Kamehameha, 5 p.m.; Le Jardin at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
ILH girls Division I: Punahou at ‘Iolani,
6 p.m.
ILH girls Division III: Christian Academy vs. Assets, 6 p.m., at Hanalani; La Pietra at Hawaiian Mission, 6 p.m.; Island Pacific at St. Andrew’s, 6:15 p.m.
FRIDAY
FOOTBALL
ILH: Saint Louis I-AA at ’Iolani, 3:15 p.m. Pac-Five vs. Damien, 5 p.m., Aloha Stadium; Kamehameha vs. Punahou, 7:30 p.m., Aloha Stadium.
SOCCER
College men: Western Washington vs. Hawaii Pacific, 7 p.m., at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.
SOFTBALL
Makua Ali‘i
Wednesday
Hawaiians 9, Zen 8
Na Kahuna 19, P.H. Shipyard 12
Fat Katz 12, Go Deep 0
Spotsmen 19, Hikina 7
Bad Compnay 12, Makules 0
Aikane 19, Xpress 4
Firehouse 12, Waipio 11
Islanders 12, Lokahi 0
Hui Ohana 19, Golden Eagles 9
Action 16, Ho ‘o Ikaika 15
Yankees 15, Na Pueo 6
VOLLEYBALL
ILH
Junior varsity girls
Damien def. Le Jardin 25-16, 25-13
Punahou-Blue def. Mid-Pacific
25-11, 25-18
‘Iolani-Black def. Punahou-Gold
25-16, 19-25, 25-17
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.