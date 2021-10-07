Off the News: Protecting hula from misappropriation

A fledgling coalition of kumu hula — Huamakahikina — has taken on an ambitious mission, to control and protect Hawaii’s native art form. They rightfully view cultural appropriation, commercialism and outright misinterpretation as threats, and seek to be a clearinghouse for the presentation of hula in public, professional and commercial realms.

This is likely to be an uphill climb, as hula has become so much a part of pop culture, but who better to bear the banner than credentialed hula masters?

High-profile case of bogus COVID docs

The two travelers who registered with the Hawaii Safe Travels portal using bogus COVID-19 test documents may have done us a favor. Lazar Hayward Jr. and Raven Randle were caught after they arrived in Lihue and sent back to Los Angeles.

It turns out Hayward was a basketball star at Marquette University and a first-round draft pick in 2010 for the Minnesota Timberwolves. He’s no longer a pro, but well known enough that his story has made national news. This spreads the word on COVID-19 safety among potential scofflaws: Don’t try to sneak into our islands.