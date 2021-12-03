Police arrest man, 45, seize firearm, gambling machines, cash in Kalihi raid

Honolulu police seized a dozen gambling machines during a raid at an illegal game room at a Kalihi residence Wednesday night.
Officers of the District 5 Crime Reduction Unit executed a search warrant at 1015 Austin Lane with the assistance of the Narcotics/Vice and Specialized Services Divisions.
In addition to the gambling machines, officers also seized cash and a firearm from the game room.
Police arrested a 45-year-old man on suspicion of promoting gambling and possession of gambling devices. He was released after posting $200 bail.
To report illegal gambling, call the Narcotics/Vice 24-hour hotline at 808-723-3933.
