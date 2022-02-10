Firefighters rescue female visitor who fell ill while hiking Olomana Trail

Honolulu firefighters airlifted a female hiker with a medical issue from the Olomana Trail in Kailua to safety this morning.

The Honolulu Fire Department said it received a 911 call at 9:46 a.m. today regarding a hiker suffering from stomach pains after hiking about four hours on the trail with five companions. The 24-year-old woman is a visitor to Hawaii.

Five units with 16 personnel responded, with the first arriving on scene at 9:55 a.m.

Four firefighters climbed the trail on foot and reached the hiker at 10:16 a.m. After a medical assessment, HFD’s Air 1 helicopter airlifted her to the Maunawili District Park landing zone, where care was transferred to Emergency Medical Services at 10:37 a.m.

The other hikers in the party were not injured and continued hiking on their own.