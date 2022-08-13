House fire in Makiki displaces 2

Honolulu firefighters extinguished a house fire in Makiki that displaced two residents Friday night.

At around 10:30 p.m., the Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call for a building fire at 2345 Makiki Heights Drive. When firefighters arrived a few minutes later, they found “smoke and fire emanating from the side of a single-story residential house.”

Firefighters began battling the fire and searched for occupants inside. HFD reported that two occupants who were at home at the time of the fire exited on their own.

HFD extinguished the fire just after midnight today. No injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross was contacted to assist the displaced occupants.

HFD is investigating the origin and cause of the fire.