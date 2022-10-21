Navy lifts boil water advisory after water main repairs

The Navy has rescinded a boil water advisory for the 93,000 people that draw from its water system on Oahu.

Navy leadership today rescinded the advisory, which had been in effect since Oct. 14, after test results reportedly showed no bacteria present in the water system. Water samples were taken from multiple points and tested at a local third-party laboratory, and tests were shared with the state Department of Health.

The Navy had issued the advisory after three water main breaks in its water system last week made contamination a possibility. Repairs to the water mains were completed Thursday.

“Based on those results residents on the Joint Base water system no longer have to boil their water before consumption,” said Capt. Mark Sohaney, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam commander, in a statement. “I appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding while we worked to restore our water system to normal.”

Residents may initially see sediment in their water as the system returns to full functionality, the Navy said. Citing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Navy said it’s recommended that water users flush their water lines for five minutes following the lifting of the boil water advisory.

Users should also empty their ice bins and allow them to fill again. Then they should throw away that batch of ice and clean their ice bins with a cleaning agent.

The Navy has distributed about 170,000 gallons of bottled water to its water users during the week that the boil water advisory was in effect. Distribution sites will end at 6 p.m. today, the Navy said.