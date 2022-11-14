Pedestrian, 53, dies after vehicle collision on Nimitz Highway

A 53-year-old pedestrian has died after a vehicle struck her in Kalihi Saturday, the Honolulu Police Department said.

The collision occurred on Nimitz Highway at about 10:50 p.m.

Police said a vehicle was traveling westbound on the highway when it collided with a woman who may have been crossing or walking in the roadway.

The driver remained at the scene and rendered aid to the pedestrian.

Police said the 53-year-old was taken in critical condition to the hospital.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office notified the police department Sunday that the pedestrian died from injuries sustained in the crash.

It’s unknown whether speed, alcohol or drugs were factors.

This is the 45th traffic-related fatality on Oahu compared to 37 at the same time last year.

This is also the fourth pedestrian fatality that occurred on Nimitz Highway since the beginning of the year.

On Jan. 14, a 66-year-old man died after he was hit by a truck at the intersection of the highway and Sand Island Access Road at about 11 p.m.

Honolulu police said he was walking in a marked crosswalk against a “do not walk” sign at the time of the crash. He was taken in critical condition to a hospital where he later died.

On March 2, a 50-year-old man died after he was struck by a vehicle on the highway prior to Camp Catlin Road in the Salt Lake area.

According to police, a vehicle was traveling westbound on the highway when it collided with the pedestrian who was standing on the roadway at about 10 p.m.

The pedestrian was outside of a marked crosswalk and wearing dark clothing at the time of the crash. He was taken in critical condition to a hospital where he later died.

On Nov. 2, a 66-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run on the highway at about 9:35 p.m.

The collision occurred on the westbound lanes of the highway before the lanes merge with Kamehameha Highway.

Police said a vehicle was traveling westbound on the highway when it struck the pedestrian who may have been crossing or walking on the roadway. The vehicle fled the scene without rendering aid.

Police said the pedestrian was taken in critical condition to a hospital where he later died.