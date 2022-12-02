Oahu red-light camera sites announced

The Hawaii Department of Transportation has announced the full selection of sites for the red-light safety camera pilot program on Oahu.

The first red-light safety camera was installed at Vineyard Boulevard and Palama Street as part of Phase 1, with DOT announcing that red-light runners at that intersection would begin to receive citations after Nov. 20. Previously, officials had been issuing warning letters.

The other Phase 1 site is at Vineyard Boulevard and Liliha Street, which had been issuing warnings since Nov. 9.

DOT says Phase 2 sites will include Vineyard Boulevard and Nuuanu Avenue; Pali Highway and Vineyard Boulevard; and Pali Highway and School Street.

Construction on the Vineyard Boulevard and Nuuanu Avenue red-light safety camera began last Wednesday, and is expected to take between two to four weeks to complete. DOT will provide an update when the site is ready to send out warnings.

The Phase 3 sites will be at Likelike Highway and School Street; King Street and Ward Avenue; Kapiolani Boulevard and Kamakee Street; Beretania Street and Piikoi Street; and McCully Street and Algaroba Street.

The fine for a first-time, red-light running violation is up to $200.

For more information, visit hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/red-light-safety-program.