Lifeguards rescue man who jumped off of Spitting Caves

Honolulu Ocean Safety personnel rescued a 40-year-old man who jumped off of Spitting Caves this afternoon, the Honolulu Emergency Services Department reported.

At around 2:30 p.m., the man, described as a resident, jumped into the water. The department described conditions as “rough and windy.”

The man’s friends called 911 after he was unable to get out of the water. They threw a flotation device at him so he could stay afloat.

Lifeguards were able to reach him via personal watercraft and brought him to shore at a location known as Fingers. He did not require medical attention.