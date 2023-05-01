Surfer critical after becoming unresponsive off Diamond Head

A man in his 50s became unresponsive while surfing in waters off Diamond Head today, the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said.

The Honolulu Fire Department and EMS personnel responded to a call of a surfer in distress in waters approximately 30 yards off Makalei Beach Park at about 9 a.m.

When fire rescue crews arrived, they saw other surfers bringing the unresponsive man to shore.

Paramedics administered life-saving treatment to the surfer and took him in critical condition to a hospital.