Surfer critical after becoming unresponsive off Diamond Head

A man in his 50s became unresponsive while surfing in waters off Diamond Head today, the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said.
The Honolulu Fire Department and EMS personnel responded to a call of a surfer in distress in waters approximately 30 yards off Makalei Beach Park at about 9 a.m.
When fire rescue crews arrived, they saw other surfers bringing the unresponsive man to shore.
Paramedics administered life-saving treatment to the surfer and took him in critical condition to a hospital.
