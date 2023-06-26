Maui Humane Society board names new CEO

The Maui Humane Society’s Board of Directors has appointed Dr. Lisa M. Labrecque as the new CEO. She starts work at the Puunene shelter on July 19.

Labrecque holds a degree in veterinary medicine and has over 20 years of experience in the animal welfare field, where she is known for her strong leadership skills and intense passion for animals, according to a news release.

Labrecque served most recently as senior director of veterinary services at the Humane Society of Silicon Valley. Prior to that, she served as director of veterinary services at the Humane Society of Sonoma County in California.

She also held positions at the Maui Humane Society prior to working in California.

From 2016 to 2019, she was director of the MHS Community Spay/Neuter Program and before that, medical director of MHS’ Mobile Animal Surgery Hospital clinics. She also served as the first veterinarian for Lanai Cat Sanctuary.

Although she began her career owning a private veterinary practice, Labrecque realized her true calling was to help homeless shelter animals and pets whose owners could not afford care.

Former CEO Stephen MacKinnon resigned last month after three-and-a-half years of service.

“We are very excited to welcome Lisa back to MHS,” said MHS Board Chair Kanara Woodford in a statement. “The selection process for our new CEO involved an extensive search, reviewing applications and conducting interviews with both local and national candidates. Lisa’s animal welfare experience, her previous excellent work at Maui Humane Society, and her business acumen — as a past business owner, consultant, and project manager — were all considered in our final decision. We are confident that she is the best choice to lead Maui Humane Society going forward, and that she will be an outstanding advocate for the animals and pet owners of Maui.”