Water main break to cause traffic delays in Hauula

The Kaneohe-bound lane on Kamehameha Highway in Hauula has been closed due to a water main break, according to officials.

Traffic delays should be expected.

The Honolulu Board of Water Supply at about 12:23 p.m. said it was responding to the 12-inch main break on the highway near Kapaka Beach.

With the Kaneohe-bound lane closed, a contraflow has been set up in the remaining lane.

The Board of Water Supply said additional information will be provided as the situation changes. No estimated time of repair was provided.