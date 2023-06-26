comscore Water main break to cause traffic delays in Hauula | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Water main break to cause traffic delays in Hauula

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

The Kaneohe-bound lane on Kamehameha Highway in Hauula has been closed due to a water main break, according to officials.

Traffic delays should be expected.

The Honolulu Board of Water Supply at about 12:23 p.m. said it was responding to the 12-inch main break on the highway near Kapaka Beach.

With the Kaneohe-bound lane closed, a contraflow has been set up in the remaining lane.

The Board of Water Supply said additional information will be provided as the situation changes. No estimated time of repair was provided.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
‘Wolf of Airbnb’ pleads guilty to defrauding landlords

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up