Skyline: Halawa station is next to shuttered Aloha Stadium
By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 1:02 a.m.
VIDEO BY DIANE S. W. LEE / DLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Get some tips for riding the Skyline rail system for the first time. Honolulu's first nine rail stations from East Kapolei to Halawa near Aloha Stadium open Friday, June 30.
This timelapse shows the view aboard the Skyline rail car between Aloha Stadium and East Kapolei from the first nine city rail stations, which are slated to open June 30. A one-way ride from Halawa to East Kapolei is approximately 22 minutes, according to the city Department of Transportation Services. The ride from Aloha Stadium (Halawa) includes stops at Kalauao (Pearlridge), Waiawa (Pearl Highlands), Halaulani (Leeward Community College), Pouhala (Waipahu Transit Center), Ho'ae'ae (West Loch), Honouliuli (Ho'opili), Keone'ae (University of Hawaii West Oahu) and Kualaka'i (East Kapolei).
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / JUNE 22
The view of Aloha Stadium and the parking lot area from the city’s Halawa station, which is initially the end of the line.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / JUNE 22
The Halawa (Aloha Stadium) station from the platform during a media tour of Skyline.