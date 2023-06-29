comscore Skyline: Halawa station is next to shuttered Aloha Stadium | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Skyline: Halawa station is next to shuttered Aloha Stadium

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
    Get some tips for riding the Skyline rail system for the first time. Honolulu's first nine rail stations from East Kapolei to Halawa near Aloha Stadium open Friday, June 30.

    This timelapse shows the view aboard the Skyline rail car between Aloha Stadium and East Kapolei from the first nine city rail stations, which are slated to open June 30. A one-way ride from Halawa to East Kapolei is approximately 22 minutes, according to the city Department of Transportation Services. The ride from Aloha Stadium (Halawa) includes stops at Kalauao (Pearlridge), Waiawa (Pearl Highlands), Halaulani (Leeward Community College), Pouhala (Waipahu Transit Center), Ho'ae'ae (West Loch), Honouliuli (Ho'opili), Keone'ae (University of Hawaii West Oahu) and Kualaka'i (East Kapolei).

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / JUNE 22 The view of Aloha Stadium and the parking lot area from the city’s Halawa station, which is initially the end of the line.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / JUNE 22 The Halawa (Aloha Stadium) station from the platform during a media tour of Skyline.

In the interim, the Halawa rail station with a 590-stall automobile park-and-ride lot has been positioned as more of a transportation node for catching TheBus into town or riding rail into westward communities including Pearl City, Waipahu and East Kapolei. Read more

