Skyline: Train stops close to, but not at, Pearlridge Center | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Skyline: Train stops close to, but not at, Pearlridge Center

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:03 a.m.

    This timelapse shows the view aboard the Skyline rail car between Aloha Stadium and East Kapolei from the first nine city rail stations, which are slated to open June 30. A one-way ride from Halawa to East Kapolei is approximately 22 minutes, according to the city Department of Transportation Services. The ride from Aloha Stadium (Halawa) includes stops at Kalauao (Pearlridge), Waiawa (Pearl Highlands), Halaulani (Leeward Community College), Pouhala (Waipahu Transit Center), Ho'ae'ae (West Loch), Honouliuli (Ho'opili), Keone'ae (University of Hawaii West Oahu) and Kualaka'i (East Kapolei).

    Get some tips for riding the Skyline rail system for the first time. Honolulu's first nine rail stations from East Kapolei to Halawa near Aloha Stadium open Friday, June 30.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JUNE 17 The entrance of the Kalauao (Pearlridge) station of Skyline.

Most of Pearlridge Center, which covers 45 acres, is a 5- to 10-minute walk from the station along Kamehameha Highway and Kaonohi. Read more

