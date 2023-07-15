Man, 46, arrested for alleged assault in Ewa Beach

A 46-year-old man is in police custody for allegedly assaulting two other men in Ewa Beach.

At about 9:30 p.m. Friday, the suspect and a 29-year-old man got into a verbal argument until the suspect allegedly hit him with a blunt object, according to a police report. Another man, 28, tried to intervene when the suspect also hit him with a blunt object, police said.

The suspect was positively identified and arrested at 1:50 a.m. today for two counts of second-degree assault without incident. The suspect’s identity has not been released because he has yet to be charged for the crime.

Both victims were treated at a nearby hospital and released.

The investigation is pending.