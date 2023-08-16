Speed suspected in fatal Makakilo crash

A 24-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash in Makakilo Tuesday night.

The fire department received a 911 call at 9:30 p.m. for an automobile extrication and responded to the scene on Makakilo Drive three minutes later, according to the Honolulu Fire Department. They arrived to find a car crashed into a tree with a man pinned inside. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the vehicle had been traveling northbound on Makakilo Drive before hitting the curb and a tree in the center median.

The man had been wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision, police said. Speed may be a factor in the crash, but it is unknown if alcohol or drugs are involved.

This was the 36th traffic fatality on Oahu this year compared to 29 during the same time in 2022.