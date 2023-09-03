comscore Man found unresponsive off Laie Point after diving off cliff | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Man found unresponsive off Laie Point after diving off cliff

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
A 47-year-old man is in critical condition after jumping off a cliffside into the waters off Laie Point, a news release said.

Just after 3 p.m., Honolulu Ocean Safety, the Honolulu Fire Department and the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to witness reports the man was found unresponsive in the water after he didn’t surface, the release said.

Good Samaritans responded until first responders arrived. The man was brought to shore by HFD, where cardiopulmonary resuscitation was performed.

Honolulu EMS administered advanced life support and transported the man to an area hospital in critical condition. Ocean Safety stayed on the scene to bring two more people to shore, who did not require medical attention but needed assistance.

