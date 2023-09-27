Nominees announced for Hawaii State Supreme Court vacancies

The Judicial Selection Commission delivered today the names of six nominees to Gov. Josh Green, from which he will select two to fill vacancies on the Hawaii State Supreme Court.

Associate justices Michael Wilson and Paula Nakayama retired in March and April, respectively, thereby creating the vacancies.

The commission, after reviewing the backgrounds and qualifications of all applicants, provided the following list of nominees:

>>Vladimir Devens, of the Law Offices of Vladimir Devens LLC.

>>Lisa Ginoza, state Intermediate Court of Appeals chief judge.

>>Summer Kupau-Odo, Oahu District Court judge.

>>Karen Nakasone, state Intermediate Court of Appeals associate judge.

>>Catherine Remigio, Oahu Circuit Court judge.

>>Clyde Wadsworth, state Intermediate Court of Appeals associate judge.

The public is invited to provide comments on the nominees by going to the governor’s website at https://governor.hawaii.gov/contact-us/contact-the-governor/.

The governor has until Friday, Oct. 27, to make his nominations, which will be subject to the state Senate’s confirmation.