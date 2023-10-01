Kihei woman, 39, dies from injuries in rollover crash on Maui

A driver who lost control of her sedan while speeding on North Kihei Road last month has succumbed to her injuries and died Saturday at the Maui Memorial Medical Center, according to Maui police.

Maui County police have identified the woman as Denise Douglas, 39, of Kihei.

The crash happened Sept. 19 at approximately 2:48 a.m. on North Kihei Road, 1.8 miles east of Honoapiilani Highway.

According to a preliminary investigation, a woman driving a red 2015 Nissan Altima sedan northbound on North Kihei Road at a high rate of speed crossed the centerline. The driver attempted to swerve back, which prompted the sedan to “enter in a yaw” and cross back to the right dirt shoulder, colliding with a fence on the right side of the roadway. The sedan then rolled over and ejected the driver from the vehicle, according to police. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said she was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision. Speed and alcohol were believed to be factors in the collision, but drugs had not yet been determined, police said. The side curtain airbags deployed in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

This marks Maui County’s 13th traffic fatality this year compared to 16 at the same time last year.