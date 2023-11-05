Hit-and-run crash in Waianae sends 3 men to hospital

A motorist driving a pickup truck struck three pedestrians and fled early Saturday morning in Waianae, Honolulu police said.

According to police, the hit-and-run collision happened at about 12:11 a.m. Saturday on Farrington Highway. Police said an unidentified motorist in the truck was traveling east in the left lane on Farrington Highway and crashed into three men, ages 18, 19 and 20, who were fighting in the roadway.

Police said the impact of the collision caused the 18-year-old man to collide with an unoccupied parked vehicle on the right side of the road.

The driver of the truck crashed into the parked vehicle and proceeded traveling east on Farrington Highway without stopping to render aid or provide information, according to police. The pickup truck was described as white with pipe racks.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services transported the 18-year-old victim to a hospital in critical condition along with the 19-year-old in serious condition. The 20-year-old victim drove himself to a hospital in good condition.

Police said it was unknown whether speed, drugs and alcohol were factors in the collision.

Police urge witnesses to contact the HPD Traffic Division at 808-723-3413.