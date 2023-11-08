Police search for suspects in Kapolei burglary

Police are looking for several masked suspects involved in an early morning burglary in Kapolei.

Police said the suspects broke into a Kapolei business at about 1:55 a.m. and took unidentified items.

The suspects fled in two separate vehicles.

Police said video surveillance from the burglary shows one of the suspects used a firearm during the burglary.

Police have opened a first-degree burglary case, which was upgraded from a second-degree burglary.