Police search for suspects in Kapolei burglary

Police are looking for several masked suspects involved in an early morning burglary in Kapolei.
Police said the suspects broke into a Kapolei business at about 1:55 a.m. and took unidentified items.
The suspects fled in two separate vehicles.
Police said video surveillance from the burglary shows one of the suspects used a firearm during the burglary.
Police have opened a first-degree burglary case, which was upgraded from a second-degree burglary.
