Town-bound lanes of Likelike to reopen 7 p.m. Saturday

The Honolulu-bound lanes of Likelike Highway through Wilson Tunnel are scheduled to reopen at 7 p.m. Saturday following about a week of repairs, according to state officials.

Both town-bound lanes were shut down last Thursday night and through the weekend for an emergency closure after officials discovered dozens of stainless steel rods supporting the tunnel’s ceiling were fractured during a routine inspection, compromising safety.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation says the replacement of 25 critical ceiling rods, followed by the installation of another 25 new rods, is on schedule for completion on Saturday.

There will be no access to the lanes, however, on Saturday morning, as the work is being completed.

Since Monday, only a single town-bound lane has been available for morning commuters from 4:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. weekdays with a reduced speed of 25 mph. Outside of the morning hours, all town-bound lanes remain closed at the H-3 Freeway split.

DOT said that a permanent repair project is scheduled to go to bid in mid-2024. Until the permanent repairs are completed, DOT has increased its inspection schedule of the tunnel to once every six months.