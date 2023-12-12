In the mood for christmas food

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Whether you're craving limited-time treats or savory, festive meals, here are some holiday eats that are not to be missed this season:

Dean & Deluca Hawaii

Dean & Deluca Hawaii stores (various locations) are offering limited-time treats this holiday season. Enjoy pandoro (an Italian Christmas essential known for its brioche-like fluffiness and moist texture), kuglof (a crown-shaped ring cake that represents France’s Alsace region) and stollen. The latter is a cake synonymous with Christmas in Germany and features a mixture of nuts, dried fruits and ample butter.

Visit deandeluca-hawaii.com.

DECK.

DECK. (150 Kapahulu Ave.), known for its picturesque views of Diamond Head, uses local ingredients and natural flavors in the majority of the dishes on its menu.

Through Dec. 31, enjoy seasonal cocktails like Marshmallow World, Up to Snow Good, Naughty or Spice, We Sleigh and Let’s Dance. The restaurant is also offering a 12-ounce prime rib plate and leg of lamb osso bucco as dinner specials from Dec. 22 to 25.

Call 808-556-2435 or visit deckwaikiki.com.

BRUG Bakery

BRUG Bakery (various locations), known for its bread dough made with quality ingredients, also has limited-time pastries for the holidays. During your next visit, check out its eggplant Parmesan croissant, lemon poppyseed cake and Christmas raspberry custard pan.

Visit brugbakery.com.

Chart House Waikiki

The holiday menu at Chart House Waikiki (1765 Ala Moana Blvd.) is available from Dec. 23 to Jan. 1. The three-course meal includes a choice of appetizer (arugula and endive salad, seared diver scallops, lobster and shrimp bisque or crab cake with lobster sauce), main course (lobster Waikiki, Chilean sea bass Oscar, fire-roasted Australian rack of lamb or alaea salt grilled prime rib-eye steak) and dessert (ube cheesecake, bananas foster or Chart House signature chocolate lava cake with berries).

The restaurant is also offering a Christmas Eve brunch buffet from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feast on ahi sashimi, assorted poke, crab-stuffed mushrooms, roasted kalua pork, roasted prime rib of beef, baked honey-glazed ham, ube mochi waffles and more.

Call 808-941-6669 or visit charthousewaikiki.com.

Fig & Ginger Honolulu

Fig & Ginger Honolulu (1960 Kapiolani Blvd. Ste. 103) is a cute brunch spot known for its grazing boards. Check out seasonal items like its Christmas wreath (goat cheese, prosciutto, Italian dry salami, fresh and dried fruits, nuts, olives, and crackers) and Christmas tree board (three cheeses, two charcuterie, fresh and dried fruits, olives, truffle marcona almonds, truffle honey, jam and crackers on the side).

Call 808-501-7249 or visit fghonolulu.com.

Hokulani Bake Shop

Hokulani Bake Shop’s (500 Ala Moana Blvd. Ste. 4B) holiday treat box includes six cupcakes, brownie bits, a gingerbread cookie and a sugar cookie. Meanwhile, its Christmas four-pack includes gingerbread latte, red velvet, funfetti and chocolate with buttercream cupcakes. These holiday desserts are available by preorder only until Dec. 31.

Call 808-536-2253 or visit hokulanibakeshop.com.

Honolulu Coffee

Honolulu Coffee’s (various locations) holiday menu includes seasonal drinks, along with sweet and savory treats. Enjoy white chocolate peppermint lattes, gingerbread lattes, and pastries like spiced maple bacon scones, cinnamon orange morning buns, and white chocolate cranberry muffins.

Savory items include turkey cheddar hand pie, chipotle barbecue pulled pork sandwich, winter salad and harvest turkey sandwich. End with desserts like hazelnut panna cotta and walnut coffee cake. The holiday menu will be available until the end of January 2024.

Visit honolulucoffee.com.

Via Gelato

Via Gelato’s (1142 12th Ave.) December specials include peppermint flurry (chef’s choice flavor) and peppermint flurry sundae. The sundae features peppermint flurry gelato, warm fudge, whipped cream and a handmade gingerbread man.

The dessert shop is also offering three different ice cream sandwiches: pumpkin s’mores (pumpkin spice gelato mixed with mini marshmallows and graham cracker crumble cake), apple crisp (apple pie thinly sliced apples and cake baked with cinnamon butter crunchy streusel), and I love brownies (fior di latte gelato with molten brownie and fluffy chocolate cake).

Call 808-732-2800 or go online to viagelatohawaii.com.

La Palme D’Or

La Palme D’Or (1450 Ala Moana Blvd.) is known for French-Japanese pastries. Its featured Christmas treats include White Christmas shortcake, Holly Jolly shortcake, berry merry mousse, rocky chocolate reindeer and mint chocolate mousse. Chocolate-covered strawberries and cake pops with holiday decorations are also available.

Call 808-941-6161 or go online to lapalmedorhawaii.com.