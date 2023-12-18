comscore Haleiwa house fire caused by arcing from electrical outlet, HFD says | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Haleiwa house fire caused by arcing from electrical outlet, HFD says

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
Honolulu Fire Department investigators say the Dec. 2 Haleiwa house fire was caused by arcing from an electrical outlet.

It was ruled accidental.

The fire caused an estimated $1,005,000 in damage to the structure and $90,000 to the contents.

The blaze started in the first floor living room.

HFD received the 911 call at 3:39 p.m. at 61-175 Punalau Place.

The two-story residential building was fully involved with fire, HFD said.

No one was in the building at the time.

No one was home at the time of the incident.

The fire was extinguished at 5:33 p.m.

