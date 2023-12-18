Haleiwa house fire caused by arcing from electrical outlet, HFD says

Honolulu Fire Department investigators say the Dec. 2 Haleiwa house fire was caused by arcing from an electrical outlet.

It was ruled accidental.

The fire caused an estimated $1,005,000 in damage to the structure and $90,000 to the contents.

The blaze started in the first floor living room.

HFD received the 911 call at 3:39 p.m. at 61-175 Punalau Place.

The two-story residential building was fully involved with fire, HFD said.

No one was in the building at the time.

The fire was extinguished at 5:33 p.m.