Brown water advisory in effect for Oahu due to heavy rains

The state Health Department has issued an islandwide brown water advisory for all coastal waters around Oahu.

The brown water advisory has been in place since Thursday due to heavy rainfall that resulted in stormwater runoff entering coastal waters.

“The public is advised to stay out of flood waters and storm water runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals, and associated flood debris,” warns the advisory.

While not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff, the public is advised to stay out if the water is brown.

“Continue to practice good personal hygiene and follow up with your primary care physician if you have any health concerns,” the advisory says.

A brown water advisory also remains in place for the island of Kauai.