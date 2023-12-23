Crews work to repair broken water main in Pearl City

The Honolulu Board of Water Supply said this morning that crews are repairing a 12-inch main break in Pearl City.

The water main break happened on Kaahumanu Street just before Kamehameha Highway, fronting the Midas outlet.

“Various businesses and residential customers in the area are currently without water service,” a BWS notice said.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.

Officials said affected customers can get water at two water wagons fronting the Gyotaku restaurant, and at a spigot on a hydrant at 98-1247 Kaahumanu St. “Please bring your own containers to fill,” BWS said.