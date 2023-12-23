comscore Crews work to repair broken water main in Pearl City | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Top News

Crews work to repair broken water main in Pearl City

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
  • The Honolulu Board of Water Supply said crews are repairing a 12-inch main break in Pearl City today.

    The Honolulu Board of Water Supply said crews are repairing a 12-inch main break in Pearl City today.

The Honolulu Board of Water Supply said this morning that crews are repairing a 12-inch main break in Pearl City.

The water main break happened on Kaahumanu Street just before Kamehameha Highway, fronting the Midas outlet.

“Various businesses and residential customers in the area are currently without water service,” a BWS notice said.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.

Officials said affected customers can get water at two water wagons fronting the Gyotaku restaurant, and at a spigot on a hydrant at 98-1247 Kaahumanu St. “Please bring your own containers to fill,” BWS said.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Putin quietly signals he is open to a cease-fire in Ukraine

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up